January Series of Calvin University brings back in-person gathering for 35th event

Calvin University brings back its January Series for the 35th year, featuring deep conversations about the country and the world.

The January Series is a 15-day free noontime lecture series covering a variety of important issues in the nation and the world. The purpose is to promote continued learning and make everyone better global citizens.

Seminars will be taking place in person at the Covenant Arts Center auditorium at Calvin on January 10-28 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. These meetings will also be available on-demand online until midnight each day.

No reservations or tickets are needed. Doors to the auditorium open at 11:30 a.m. and masks are required for entry.

All of these seminars are completely free to attend and watch.

To see the complete event schedule, visit calvin.edu/january. For more information, call 616-526-7018 or email januaryseries@calvin.edu.