Jake Slater is "The King" during Elvis Concert to benefit Ionia County Commission on Aging

Elvis Presley was one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century influencing music, dance, social issues, movies, and more. The magic of Elvis lives on in Ionia to benefit the Ionia County Commission on Aging during their annual benefit concert featuring Jake Slater as The King.

This incredible Ionia event returns with Slater backed by The John Ramses Band on Sunday, August 11 at the historic Ionia Theater located at 205 W. Main St in downtown Ionia.

Doors open at 3 p.m. with showtime at 4 p.m. New this year, an intimate meet & greet with Jake just steps away at the ICCOA building at 2 pm, with a special ticket.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance, $15 for advance tickets including meet & greet, and $16 the day of the show.

Tickets are available at the Ionia Theatre box office, online at Ionia-theatre.com, or call (616) 527-3860.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Ionia County Commission on Aging, Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All net proceeds benefit the Ionia County Commission on Aging.

