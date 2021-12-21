Jacobs Retirement Roadmap ™ helps you plan for the future

Watch
Do you have a clear path for your future?

Tom Jacobs, with Jacobs Financial, joined us in the studio to talk about the first step in planning, known as Jacobs Retirement Roadmap ™ .

At Jacobs Financial Services, they have a three-step approach to retirement planning:

  1. Discover - Let yourself imagine your ideal retirement.
  2. Evaluate - Examine your current finances and future needs.
  3. Plan - Create a customized plan for getting you the retirement of your dreams.

Plan your visit with Jacobs Financial so you can have a clear course when it comes to your financial future. Simply log onto jacobsfs.com or call 616.344.6038.

