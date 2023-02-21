Jacobs Financial Services: What to do when your 401K starts losing money

If you woke up today and found a pipe with a leak in your home, you'd probably call a plumber rather than sit and wait for things to get better. So when your 401K balance springs a leak and starts losing money, don't just sit on your hands. Call an expert that can stop the leak and keep your money safe.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services shares a way people can keep their money from leaking out of their 401Ks so it's secure and all accounted for when it's time to retire.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.