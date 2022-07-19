Jacobs Financial Services: Preparing your nest egg for a recession

If your current volatility of the market has you worried about your 401K or retirement nest egg, there is a way for you to have your money grow without any risk of losing any of the principal.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix and explains how people can build their 401K and nest egg without worrying about losing it all.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.