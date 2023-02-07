Watch Now
Jacobs Financial Services: Keep your retirement fund steadily growing

Posted at 10:52 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 10:52:06-05

Many people's 401K balances have taken twists and turns, ups and downs, like a wild roller coaster ride due to the unpredictable economy. The market has been very volatile, and if that's affecting your retirement fund and investments, it's time to put your money in a place where it can remain safe.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services shares how people can keep their retirement fund safe and steadily grow.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

