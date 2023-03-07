Watch Now
Jacobs Financial Services hosting Tim Tebow in West Michigan on March 29

Planning for and getting to a successful retirement can be linked to mountain climbing. It's a long process, and there is a danger of a fall, but once you get to the summit, the view is breathtaking
and that hard work is rewarded.

What if there was a way to climb that mountain without the fear of a financial fall? Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services offers that and he joins the Morning Mix to share how.

Plus, as a special treat, Jacobs Financial will be hosting NFL football star, Tim Tebow, at Forest Hills Fine Arts Center on March 29. Tickets are limited for this event and can be purchased here.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

