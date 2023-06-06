Jacobs Financial Services: Guaranteed income through retirement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Navigating the tricky financial waters around retirement can get a bit rocky when the stock market is as volatile as it's been lately. Having a guide that can help keep your money safe is vital if you're near or already in retirement.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix and explains how to still be able to enjoy some gains from the market without the risk of ever losing one cent of your retirement money.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.