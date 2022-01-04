Watch
Jacobs Financial Services explains how to secure your retirement fund in 2022

Jacobs Financial Services explains how to grow your retirement fund in 2022
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jan 04, 2022
What does 2022 look like for retirement? Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services says if you're 3-5 years away from retirement, your new year's resolution should be about building your long-term investment.

Tom joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how people can prepare for a long retirement with new ways to save in 2022.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

