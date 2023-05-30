Jacobs Financial: How to prevent your retirement fund from crashing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Imagine you've spent the day on the beach building a sand castle, and then the waves start coming in. When the waves start ruining the castle you built you might get a sense of panic. Just like you worked hard to build that sand castle, you worked hard to build your retirement fund.

After years and years of building that fund up, you don't want the waves of the stock market to come crashing in to knock those numbers down. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services shares ways to protect your retirement fund from crashing down.

