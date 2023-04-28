J. Brewer's returning to Meijer LPGA Classic to serve premium meal experience

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give golf tournament is getting ready to raise money to help fill Michigan's food pantries in June. In addition to helping feed hungry families in West Michigan, J. Brewer's will be returning to the event, offering a premium meal experience to attendees.

J. Brewer's is returning to the Meijer LPGA Classic this year, offering a premium all-you-can-eat meal experience curated by Meijer chefs and local restaurants right off the 4th fairway.

J. Brewer's tickets offer access to:



All-you-can-eat, carefully crafted food and beverage items, featuring local restaurants and breweries

A terrace for live, front-row views of the on-course action

A vibrant, fun atmosphere with upscale seating areas and televisions playing live updates from the course

Chef Brian and Chef Chris joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show off a Certified Angus Beef recipe they’ll be making during J. Brewers: Grilled Coulotte with Black Bean and Hominy Salad.

RECIPE: Grilled Coulotte with Black bean and Hominy salad

-1 whole top sirloin cap (about 2 lbs.) generously seasoned with Tex Mex rub, grilled to 125 F and allowed to rest 10 min.

-1 (14.5 Oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

-1 (14.5 Oz.) can hominy, drained and rinsed

-1 (12 Oz.) container Meijer Pico de Gallo

-1 tablespoon Tex Mex seasoning

-1 teaspoon Tajin (plus more for garnish)

-3/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese

-Fredrik’s Carne Asada sauce

-1 bunch scallions, sliced

Directions:



Combine black beans, hominy, pico de gallo, 1 tablespoon Tex Mex seasoning, and 1 teaspoon Tajin. Garnish salad with crumbled Cotija cheese and sliced scallion. Slice the top sirloin cap thinly across the grain and plate with black bean and hominy salad. Drizzle about ½ ounce of carne asada sauce around the beef and season sliced beef with a sprinkle of Tajin.

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will take place on June 15-18 at Blythefield Country Club in Rockford.

To register and to learn more, visit MeijerLPGAClassic.com.