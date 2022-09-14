iunderstand Love Heals Break the Stigma event emphasizes "Mental Health is Health"

iunderstand Love Heals is breaking the stigma surrounding mental/brain health illnesses, recognizing ‘Mental Health is Health' with an upcoming event, Break the Stigma on September 22.

Zak Williams will be the 2022 keynote speaker for the event. He is a global mental health advocate, entrepreneur, professional speaker, and son of beloved actor and comedian, Robin Williams. Zak focuses his time expertise and resources on sharing his personal story to support initiatives seeking to remove the stigma and address the challenges and discrimination associated with mental/brain health and related issues.

Doug Meijer and Todd Chance will serve as hosts of this impactful and meaningful event. Doug will share his journey to reduce stigma and share the reason, why he wears pink.

The event will start at 7 p.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Unfortunately, tickets are sold out, so no further tickets are available.

Learn more about iunderstand and the services they provide at iunderstandloveheals.org.