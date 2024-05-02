Iron Fish Distillery and Shorts Brewing team up to release Soft Parade Vodka

Iron Fish Distillery and Shorts Brewery once again are teaming up to create their limited-edition Soft Parade vodka.

This highly anticipated release celebrates a collaboration between two of the top craft beverage brands in Michigan. The two companies, both known for their high-quality, innovative products, have combined their expertise to create a unique and flavorful spirit that will please vodka enthusiasts and craft beer lovers alike.

Soft Parade® Vodka is infused with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries; the same fruit used in brewing Soft Parade Beer. The 2024 batch is even more fruit-forward and comes in at 75 proof.

The fruit-infused vodka will be available at select retailers for a very limited time, so once it's gone, it's gone.