Interview with Liz Marie Galvan: How to create a cozy lifestyle for the interior and exterior of your home

Sitting with Liz Marie Galvan about how to embrace the cozy lifestyle inside and outside
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jul 14, 2022
Liz Marie Galvan is a Michigan-based interior designer and blogger that loves to keep things cozy. She has a new book, Cozy White Cottage, that can help people who want to make their exterior spaces just as cozy as the interior ones through all of Michigan's beautiful seasons.

Todd sat down with Liz to discuss how people can redesign their homes to be fashionable and comfortable. Liz's design tips have been featured on the Today Show, Better Homes and Gardens, and In Country Living.

Check out her blog, lizmarieblog.com, where thousands of people go for tips and inspiration each day. Also, find her on Instagram.

