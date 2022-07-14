Liz Marie Galvan is a Michigan-based interior designer and blogger that loves to keep things cozy. She has a new book, Cozy White Cottage, that can help people who want to make their exterior spaces just as cozy as the interior ones through all of Michigan's beautiful seasons.

Todd sat down with Liz to discuss how people can redesign their homes to be fashionable and comfortable. Liz's design tips have been featured on the Today Show, Better Homes and Gardens, and In Country Living.

Check out her blog, lizmarieblog.com, where thousands of people go for tips and inspiration each day. Also, find her on Instagram.