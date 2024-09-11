International Wine, Beer & Food Festival tickets go on sale this Friday

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival.

The festival has established itself as Michigan’s annual tasting event, measured by more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area’s finest restaurants.

New this year, a Cheers For Charity event will benefit Hospice of Michigan on Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. The Cheers for Charity VIP Night will be an elegant evening featuring a curated group of the finest food, wine, and beer, giving guests a taste of what’s to come during the public Festival days.

The International Wine, Beer & Food Festival will take place November 21-23 at DeVos Place. The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival opens to the General Public on Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 2-9 p.m.

Tickets for the Festival go on sale on Friday, September 13 at Noon. “Cheers for Charity” tickets are $150 per person. General Admission tickets, for Friday and Saturday, are $25 per person, per day. Tasting tickets are available for 50 cents each, redeemable for food and beverages.

Purchase tickets and see a complete vendor list at GRWineFestival.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok