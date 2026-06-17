International event "Make Music Day" heads to Grand Rapids for first time

Make Music Day originated in France in 1982 as a means where music would be performed in all cities and towns, whether it be in a park or street corner. The event puts a spin on typical music festivals in that all members of the public - all ages and music abilities - are invited to play along or host performances. The event has spread worldwide, and Grand Rapids is about to see the first Make Music Day on Sunday, June 21.

A special event is being held at Fishladder Park from 12 to 6 P.M. that day, where community members can drum with Action Drummers or the Grand Rapids Drum Circle, sing with GR Sings, or bring their own instrument and participate alongside others in the park.

Additionally, community members can celebrate Sousapalooza, an informal sight-reading event featuring John Philip Sousa's music at Fuller Avenue Church. Participants in woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments are invited to arrive at 3:30 P.M., while audience members can watch the concert at 4 P.M. It is free to attend, although participants are encouraged to register in advance online.

Make Music Day Grand Rapids director Josh Dunigan visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit makemusicday.org for more information, including registration for Sousapalooza.

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