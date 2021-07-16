Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan encouraging people to get the COVID vaccine

Tribal communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. While urgency has been shown to get the vaccine, where do they stand when it comes to "community immunity" or "herd immunity?"

Robyn Burlingham, FDA coordinator with the Nottawseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, shares what the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan is doing to fight against coronavirus and promote others to get their vaccine.

Burlingham says it's so important for tribal communities to get vaccinated because it's a key component to protect the elders and communities. Everyone is eager to return to "normal life" and gather in person to perform their traditions and ceremonies.

18-40 year-olds are where tribes are seeing the lowest vaccination rates. With the Delta variant sweeping the country, Burlingham claims in order to protect their community and future generations, it's important to take advantage of the vaccine and keep people safe.

Contact your tribal health center to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today at itcmi.org/healthcenters or reference michigan.gov/covidvaccine for a COVID vaccination site available near you.