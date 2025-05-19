Injured in a car accident? Contact the professionals at Gruel Mills

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Summer is approaching, and that means more opportunities for young motorists to be out on the roads. Unfortunately, this is also the time of year when auto accidents involving younger drivers spike, often due to distracted driving, speeding, or impaired driving.

Texting and driving remains one of the most common causes of these crashes, with a five-second glance at a text driving 55 miles per hour being equivalent to driving the length of a football field without looking at the road. Michigan's new hands-free law makes holding your phone while driving illegal.

Summer weather often leads to overconfidence behind the wheel, resulting in reckless and speeding behavior. Speed is one of the top causes of fatal crashes in Michigan. Summer also presents opportunities for parties and get-togethers, and unfortunately, increased opportunities for crashes caused by drunk or high driving.

Fortunately, many of these crashes are preventable. Ben Mills, owner and attorney at Gruel Mills Nims and Pylman, and GMNP attorney Jenny Anton, visited the Morning Mix to discuss tips for parents and teens to ensure a safe driving experience this summer.

The attorneys at GMNP advise that the best tip for parents is to talk to their children early, and talk often. They also encourage parents to remind their children that driving isn't a right, it's a responsibility, and expectations must be set.

GMNP also advises parents to model the behavior they expect, as kids notice when their parents are using their phones or not using their seatbelt.

Summer is a great time to take another look at your insurance policy. Make sure you and your loved ones have high personal injury protection coverage. Call your insurance agent and ask about increasing this limit if it is needed.

If someone or their loved one is injured in a crash, medical attention is the highest priority. Once an accident victim has been treated for injuries, get legal advice as soon as they are able to, especially before speaking with an insurance company.

Accident victims in Michigan often don’t realize they’re entitled to wage loss, medical coverage, and pain and suffering damages. Insurance companies don’t always explain that, but a consultation with the attorneys at Gruel Mills Nims and Pylman allows for guidance and expertise in navigating the next steps after a car accident. At GMNP, consultations are free, and there is no fee unless they win. GMNP's expert attorneys will guide victims through the process from start to finish.

Lastly, Ben and Jenny advise to drive like your life depends on it, because it does. Eyes up, phones down, seat belts on.

