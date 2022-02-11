Watch
iNFable Socks keep feet warm and support a good cause

iNFable Socks represent and raise money for a good cause
Posted at 10:09 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 10:09:56-05

It's Black History Month, and you can celebrate the occasion with your feet! iNFable Socks is a local company that doesn't just keep toes warm and dry but supports great causes too.

iNFable Socks has a mission to make people's lives better through eye-catching, high-quality socks. Each design represents and supports a cause, from social, medical, environmental, and beyond.

A portion of every purchase made at iNFable is donated to charities and nonprofits represented by each sock design.

Founder John Hendershot founded iNFable in 2018 after deciding to take his love of fun, bright, and quality socks and combine it with his passion to make a difference.

Socks typically costs between $8 - $15.

Learn more at infablesocks.com.

