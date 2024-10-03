Indulge in fall culinary delights at the Muskegon Harvest Fest on October 24

Enjoy an evening showcasing fall harvest culinary delights all created by students of the Culinary Institute of Muskegon at Harvest Fest on October 24.

Join the Muskegon Rotary Club for the second annual Harvest Fest fundraising event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Muskegon.

Guests will enjoy a delightful evening showcasing fall harvest flavors with tastings of exquisite dishes prepared by talented students and paired with curated selections of wine, craft beers, and seltzers. The event will also feature live music, a 50/50 raffle, and silent auction items.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Each ticket includes one entry into the event, a signature Harvest Fest glass or seasonal plant provided by Barry’s Greenhouses and Landscaping, plus, one free beverage ticket.

Funds raised will support local charitable organizations through the Muskegon Rotary Foundation.

