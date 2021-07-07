Indian Trails Golf Course first in Michigan to offer Speedgolf

Love the game of golf, but think it's too slow for your energy level? Speedgolf is the perfect fit for those who seek more excitement than the traditional game of golf can provide. For the first time in the state of Michigan, Indian Trails Golf Course will be offering speedgolf to players.

Speedgolf is a faster, fitness-oriented alternative to traditional golf that combines golf strokes and running time to create a cumulative score.

In Speedgolf, golfers run rather than walk or ride in a golf cart. Players wear athletic apparel and use lightweight carry bags for clubs.

Speedgolf tee times will be offered Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 6:45- 7 a.m.

Greens fees are $10 for 9-holes and $15 for 18-holes. A complimentary sports drink is included with greens fees.

Visitors can book Speedgolf tee times and learn more on the Indian Trails Golf Course website.

Learn more about Speedgolf here.