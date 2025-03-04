Incredible 2025-26 season lineup from Grand Rapids Civic Theatre revealed

The Grand Rapids Civic Theater announced its 2025-26 season lineup, and there are so many fantastic shows coming to the Grand Rapids stage!

From 80s rock to Greek mythology, plays and musicals for all tastes are included. Take a look...

The season has a wide range of shows, so that there is something that everyone can enjoy.

Rock of Ages:

This Tony Award-nominated musical will kick off the season, transporting audiences back to the 1980s with big hair and classic rock hits.

Pete The Cat:

This show, based on the popular children's book series, is perfect for families.

Disney's Frozen:

Civic's holiday show will feature the beloved story and songs from the hit Disney film.

Ain't Misbehavin', The Fats Waller Musical:

This musical celebrates the legendary jazz great Fats Waller.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical:

Adapted from the popular book series, this musical is an action-packed adventure.

Dial M for Murder:

This classic murder mystery, with a modern twist, will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Legally Blonde The Musical:

This popular musical, based on the hit movie, will close out the season.

To purchase tickets or season passes visit grct.orgor call (616) 222-6650.