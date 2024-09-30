Incorporate fall flavor into your meals with these 3 creative and healthy apple recipes

Apples are Michigan’s largest fruit crop, producing more than 900 million pounds per year, according to Michigan State University Extension.

Shanti Appello, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares three recipes incorporating fresh, sweet apples:

Fall Harvest Honeycrisp Salad in a Jar



¼ cup vinaigrette of choice, such as a thyme vinaigrette

1/3 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup quinoa, cooked

8 oz grilled chicken or chickpeas

Honeycrisp apple, cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

3 cups salad greens, such as baby spring mix

Instructions



Prepare two large mason jars. In each jar, add 2 tablespoons of dressing followed by half the cherry tomatoes, quinoa, feta cheese, Honeycrisp apples, chicken, pumpkin seeds and salad greens. Try to keep the jar in an upright position before serving to avoid the dressing coming in contact with the salad greens to maintain freshness. When ready to serve, simply leave the lid on and shake.

Honeycrisp Tuna Melt



1 sweet and spicy tuna package

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 Tbsp. light mayonnaise

2 slices whole wheat bread

Spray oil

2 slices Swiss cheese

1 Campari tomato, thinly sliced

4 iceberg lettuce leaves

1/2 Honeycrisp apple, thinly sliced

Instructions



In a mixing bowl, add spicy tuna package, light mayonnaise and celery. Mix until well combined. Heat a large pan to medium. Add spray oil. Once hot, add bread slices. Once one side of the bread is golden, flip then add cheese to two of the slices to allow it to melt. Once cheese is melted, add tuna mixture, tomato slices, lettuce leaves and sliced apples. Add the top bread then cut diagonally. Enjoy!

Healthier Turtle Apple Pops



4 Honeycrisp apples

Popsicle sticks

½ cup Dark chocolate chips (60% cocoa)

¼ cup caramel

3 Tbsp. walnuts, chopped

1 Tbsp. lemon juice, optional.

Instructions



Slice apples into 1/2-inch thick slices. Place a popsicle stick into the bottom of the apple slices. Skip the piece with the core. In a microwaveable safe bowl. Add chocolate chips and microwave at 1-minute intervals, stirring each time until melted. Dip the top of the apple pops in dark chocolate, then drizzle with caramel and sprinkle with chopped walnuts. Add pops to a parchment paper-lined plate and place in the fridge until hardened. Optional, if planning to store, brush lemon juice on the exposed part of the apple to promote freshness. Store in fridge covered for up to 4 days.

For recipes and more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.



