Inaugural EGR Harvest and Beer Festival takes place on October 19

The Harvest and Beer Festival, a first of its kind event happening in the Gaslight Village of East Grand Rapids, is happening on October 19.

Attendees can enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks, along with tastings from in-state breweries.

Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan.

The event will take place 11 a.m. from 5 p.m.

For a complete event schedule, visit their Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased here.

