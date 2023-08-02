In The Image providing free shoes to elementary school students

Every parent knows shoes are expensive; kids grow out of them so quickly, but they're also a necessity. As young students head back to school, many parents may not be able to get those new kicks to make sure they're ready to run, play, and participate.

In The Image is making sure kids who can't afford those new shoes get the size they need by hosting the S.H.O.E.S. program for the 27th year.

S.H.O.E.S. stands for Shoes Help Our Elementary Students. The program inspires confidence, physical activity, and inclusion by providing a new pair of athletic shoes to Kent County Elementary Students in Pre-K- 5th Grade.

Shoes can be picked up from August 9-23 by appointment only at 4255 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids.

To learn more, visit intheimage.org/shoes.