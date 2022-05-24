In The Image hosting mini-golf outing to help fund programs for people in need

Help In the Image raise money to fund their mission to help those in need in the West Michigan area by joining them for Hope in One on June 23.

Hope In One is a fun outdoor event for all ages! While not everyone can golf, almost everyone can minigolf, allowing people to participate in a fun-raiser for a good cause.

Registration also includes the following activities outside of tee times:



Unlimited Free Arcade Play

Go-Karts

Bumper Boats

Batting Cages

The event will take place at AJ's Family Fun Center.

Tee times are scheduled for every hour from 12-7 p.m. Registration costs $25, and an extra $5 for a meal ticket.

Purchase tickets and learn more at intheimage.org/hopeinone.

Hope In One is the first fundraiser In The Image has hosted since September 2019 due to the pandemic.

In The Image is a non-profit organization that provides the basics to those who need it most. Many of these things we take for granted are considered luxuries to some people in the community suffering from poverty, homelessness, job loss, abuse, or illness.

During the pandemic In The Image changed how they were serving. While their physical location was closed, they provided the basics to those in need by moving their Free Store to the streets, introducing emergency services, and doing deliveries for those who didn’t have a way to get to ITI or were scared to travel outside their home.