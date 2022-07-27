Watch Now
In The Image expands Free S.H.O.E.S program to all Kent Co. elementary students in need

Program runs August 8-19
In The Image expands Free SHOES Program to anyone in need
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 27, 2022
As parents start thinking about sending their kids back to school, most want them to be focused on what they'll be learning, not on whether or not they'll have shoes on their feet. In The Image's S.H.O.E.S. Program is offering up free athletic shoes to elementary kids in Kent County just in time for the back-to-school shopping season.

The Free S.H.O.E.S. program is open to students in Pre-K through 5th grade. S.H.O.E.S. inspires confidence, physical activity, and inclusion by providing a new pair of athletic shoes to Kent County Elementary Students.

Students and their parents can pick up items they need from August 8-19.

The event will take place at In The Image, located at 4255 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more and register by visiting intheimage.org/shoes.

Or, make a donation by clicking here.

