In The Image celebrates 30 years of SHOES program

In The Image has been serving the Greater Grand Rapids area for nearly 40 years, providing basic needs such as clothing, household necessities, hygiene products, and more for individuals facing a season of instability, removing barriers to access while upholding dignity with those who need them.

One of In The Image's initiatives in providing those needs is its SHOES program, or Shoes Help Our Elementary Students. As the school year approaches, In The Image aims to provide Kent County students with properly-fitted shoes so they begin the new school year without shame, embarrassment, or financial obstruction. Since its inception in 1996, the SHOES program has served over 100,000 students with new shoes.

This year, In The Image is looking to serve 4,000 elementary students and distribute shoes on August 12 and 13 at DeVos Place. Community members can sign up to volunteer at the event, register a student, or make a monetary donation. Shoes can also be mailed to 4255 Kalamazoo Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Dr. Ashley Lubbers, Executive Director of In The Image, sat down with Todd to talk about the initiative's growth and how the community can contribute.

Visit intheimage.org for more information.

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