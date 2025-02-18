Improv Comedy Legend Colin Mochrie Brings "Asking for Trouble" Tour to West Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

No two shows are ever the same. That is one of the key draws to an improvisational comedy show where the content and subject matter on stage starts with suggestions from the audience.

Renowned improv comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, best known for their work on the Emmy-nominated show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," are bringing their hilarious "Asking for Trouble" tour to West Michigan.

Fans can catch their unscripted and unpredictable performance at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon on Friday, March 7th, at 8:00 PM.

"Asking for Trouble" promises a unique and interactive experience, filled with quick wit, unexpected twists, and side-splitting laughter.

Tickets for "Asking for Trouble" are on sale now and can be purchased through the Frauenthal Center website or box office. Don't miss this opportunity to see two improv comedy legends at their best!

