Impress your Valentine with this coup recipe from Fustini's Oils & Vinegars

When cooking with Fustini's delicious oils and vinegar, not only can cooks take pride in knowing they're not only using some of the best ingredients in the business but also know they had a hand in helping those in need.

The Fustini's Cares Program takes proceeds from each oil and vinegar purchase and donates them to a local charity or organization.

Fustini's joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix in studio to discuss their care program, as well as showcase how to use their oils to make a delicious soup, Zuppa Toscana.

Fustini's Oils & Vinegars is located in downtown Holland.