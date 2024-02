Joe Gatto, best known for the hit TV shows "Impractical Jokers" and "The Misery Index", is headed to Grand Rapids for a night of comedy in March.

Joe Gatto joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share what audiences can expect at his comedy show, as well as talk about other projects he's currently working on.

Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy will take place at DeVos Performance Hall on March 17 at 7 p.m.

Get more info on this upcoming show at joegattoofficial.com.