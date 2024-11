Joe Gatto, part of the “Impractical Jokers” crew, is coming to Muskegon as part of his solo tour, “Let’s Get Into It.”

Gatto joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk more about his upcoming show, as well as some other projects he’s working on.

“Let’s Get Into It” will be at the Frauenthal Center on November 24. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $36.75.

Tickets can be purchased at frauenthal.org.

