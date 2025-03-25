Immerse yourself in "Lake Life" culture at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show honors lake life, and everyone is invited to join in the celebration, March 28-30 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show has everything one needs to buy, build, renovate, or decorate a vacation or lakefront home. The exhibit hall will feature dozens of builders and contractors, realtors, and companies offering everything from maintenance and service to landscaping and remodeling. Then market vendors selling furniture and decor to help spruce up the cottage for the season.

There will also be companies ready to assist with anything lake-related such as building seawalls, docks, and lifts. In addition, spectators can see the latest in motor boats, kayaks, paddles, floats, and other water toys.

The Seminar Stage will again offer a wealth of information from respected experts talking about things such as finding and buying a summer cottage, styling and furnishing your lakefront home, when to tear down and start over or simply remodel, and navigating cottage rentals from a owner, guest and community standpoint.

For the kids, the Monroe Street Beach is the hottest spot inside the show as kids of all ages dig their toes in the sand to kick off the upcoming summer season. Try your hand at building a castle or other creations in this giant sandbox, or watch as experts like Janet Moore Schrader – The Sand Pirate – and her team dazzle you with their sculpturing skills.

For the family, there will be a Yard Party where people can play corn hole, giant Jenga, and other yard games.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 and under get in free.

To see a complete event schedule or to purchase tickets, visit GRCottageShow.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok