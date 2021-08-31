IllumiZoo & Wizard Weekends return to John Ball Zoo

Summer is coming to a close, but there's still fun to be had at John Ball Zoo before they close for the season.

IllumiZoo will have guests strolling through an illuminated landscape of nature drenched with rich lighting and sounds. IllumiZoo Wild Hues is the theme for this year. As there are many hues of color, there are also many ‘hues’ of species and environments throughout the world.

IllumiZoo will take place September 3 - November 14 every Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students and seniors. Members get discounted tickets.

Reserve a time to visit at jbzoo.org/IllumiZoo.

IllumiZoo won't be the only magic event visiting the zoo, Wizarding Weekends will be back as well!

From entering Nocturnal Alley to exploring the Forbidden Forest, there is much for every wizarding fan to enjoy. Visitors can go to the realms, hollows, and platforms throughout the magical grounds. Costumes are highly encouraged, so put on your robes and grab your wand, and visit the fantastic beasts of the muggle world.

Wizarding Weekends will be September 11-12 and 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reserve your tickets at jbzoo.org/wizardingweekends.