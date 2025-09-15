Illuminate Hope Gala Returns to benefit Grace's Table

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The countdown is on—the Illuminate Hope Gala at the stunning Bissell Tree House at John Ball Zoo, and tickets are going fast. Now is the time to secure your spot for this unforgettable evening.

At the heart of the event is the mission of Grace’s Table—to walk alongside young mothers, offering them community, resources, and encouragement so they don’t have to navigate motherhood alone. Through connection, practical support, and a safe place to belong, Grace’s Table empowers mamas to grow, thrive, and create brighter futures for themselves and their children.

This year’s gala, happening Wednesday, October 1, 2025, will feature the inspiring Stories of Hope Art Auction, showcasing eight original pieces designed and created by the mamas of Grace’s Table. Guests will also experience the first-ever Naming Rights Silent Auction, offering a fun twist on tradition—imagine your name on the Diaper Shelf or one of eight other categories, providing hope & hygiene for local families all year long.

The evening begins with check-in at 5:30 PM, followed by the program at 7:00 PM, filled with stories of resilience, connection, and community. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this powerful night of beauty, purpose, and hope. Get your tickets now: gracestable.com/gala