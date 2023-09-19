i understand love heals gets ready to host their community dinner, "One Community. Many Voices."

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and there's a local organization that carries that mission with them all year long. i understand Love Heals aims to eradicate the stigma around mental illness and suicide while providing compassionate comfort and understanding to those affected by it.

One of the ways they do that is through community events like their annual celebration dinner, One Community. Many Voices. The event highlights friends from the West Michigan community who will share their pain, journey, and what helped them through their mental health struggles.

This year, Brian Vander Ark from The Verve Pipe will be joining the event for a live performance to share his own story on mental health and the meaning behind his song, Wallflower. Brian is one of several stories we will be highlighting on this special evening.

The event will take place on September 21, however, this year's event is sold out.

To learn more about upcoming events and resources available, visit iunderstandloveheals.org