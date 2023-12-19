i understand hosts Blanket Drive to bring hope and comfort to Pine Rest patients

When it all becomes too much, curling up with a cozy blanket can go a long way in calming down the stresses of the world. i understand love heals, a non-profit organization, and Project #EAS, is once again hosting a blanket drive this holiday season, to bring hope and healing to Pine Rest patients.

Now through December 31, donate a new, unused blanket to one of several drop-off locations around Grand Rapids:



Celebration Cinema Rivertown Mall

Celebration Cinema South

Jelsema Veterinary Clinic

Crossway Community Church

Sparta Baptist Church

Control Solutions Inc

Wolf Lake Auto Sales

Lucas Howard Group - Keller Williams Realty

Rockford Footwear Depot

The Pink House

On January 4, the blankets will be delivered to Pine Rest to serve as comfort gifts for patients experiencing mental health crises.

This drive is being made in memory of local husband and father Eric Spitler, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2021. Eric’s wife and children have made it their mission to save lives one blanket at a time.