"I Guess I Haven’t Learned That Yet" gives insight on how to face hard times

Starting over. Embracing change. Not being afraid to ask for help. These are some of the themes in a new book by Shauna Niequist called I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet."

Shauna Niequist joins the Morning Mix to answer why that phrase is so important to learn not only for herself and her family but for others who may be facing the same struggles with self-care.

Three years ago Shauna Niequist, her husband, and two sons, all lifelong Midwesterners, moved from the Chicago suburbs to an 825-square foot apartment in Manhattan. What started as a family mantra, “I guess I haven’t learned that yet,” whenever city life surprised them, the phrase gave Shauna room to exhale and the freedom to relearn how life could be.

In her new book, Niequist reflects on creating a quieter, deeper life, her evolving faith, gathering people around the table, and the magic of saying “I don’t know.” She beautifully shares with readers how she learned to keep going, live lightly and find healing in the face of major life transitions, chronic health issues, and a global pandemic.

