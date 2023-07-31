I AM Academy hosting annual Back 2 School event on August 2

I AM Academy, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland, and LAUP will host their annual Back 2 School event on August 2.

The non-profits will be in Moran Park from 5 to 8 p.m. to hand out 300 backpacks to students in need while celebrating the end of summer with food trucks and outdoor activities.

Parents and students in attendance can receive a backpack filled with a variety of school supplies for their 2023-2024 academic year, including writing supplies, notebooks, binders, folders, planners, and lunch boxes. Additionally, teacher baskets filled with gift cards, dry-erase markers, post-it notes, and tissue boxes will be available for educators at Pine Creek Elementary and Jefferson Elementary.

Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. A student must be present in order to receive a bag. Guests can also enter for a chance to win a free haircut or braids from a local stylist, as well as other giveaways. Food trucks serving local cuisine and other fun, community-based activities will be available.

For more information on how you can participate in this year’s event, email info@iamacademymi.org.