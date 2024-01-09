Watch Now
Hygge Design+Build integrates comfort into interior design

Visit this vendor and dozens more at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show, January 12-14.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 12:36:05-05

Hygge is a Scandinavian word that means "a quality of coziness and comfort that elicits a feeling of contentment." Hygge Design+Build is all about incorporating comfort into their interior design, and they are one of the many vendors who will be appearing at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend.

Hygee Design+Build is a wife (design) and husband (execution) team based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan that offers new build, renovation, and interior design services.

Hygge Design+Build will be speaking at the following seminars during the Home Show:

Smart+Green, The Modern Home 
Saturday @ 12 p.m.

Hygge-Inspired Interior Design: Creating Cozy & Comfortable Spaces
Saturday @ 6 p.m.

Navigating the West Michigan Real Estate Market: Tips for Buyers & Sellers in 2024
Sunday @ 12 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place at DeVos Place from January 12-14.

