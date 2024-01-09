Hygge Design+Build integrates comfort into interior design

Hygge is a Scandinavian word that means "a quality of coziness and comfort that elicits a feeling of contentment." Hygge Design+Build is all about incorporating comfort into their interior design, and they are one of the many vendors who will be appearing at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend.

Hygee Design+Build is a wife (design) and husband (execution) team based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan that offers new build, renovation, and interior design services.

Hygge Design+Build will be speaking at the following seminars during the Home Show:

Smart+Green, The Modern Home

Saturday @ 12 p.m.

Hygge-Inspired Interior Design: Creating Cozy & Comfortable Spaces

Saturday @ 6 p.m.

Navigating the West Michigan Real Estate Market: Tips for Buyers & Sellers in 2024

Sunday @ 12 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place at DeVos Place from January 12-14.