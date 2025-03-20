Hundreds of sled hockey athletes skate into West Michigan for competition and community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Sled Wings is an adaptive hockey program for athletes with physical disabilities that keep them from playing regular, stand-up hockey. The teams are sponsored in part by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital's Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program. From March 21-23, the program is hosting 26 other teams from across the US and Canada for the International Silver Stick Sled Hockey Finals and the Griff's Sled Hockey Classic. Events are happening all day long at both thePatterson Ice Center and Eagles Ice Center, and it's all free for spectators. Come cheer on these amazing athletes! Click here for a full schedule.