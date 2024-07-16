Watch Now
Human Design System: Unleash Your True and Unique Self

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 16, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Drawing from ancient wisdom and combining it with modern science, the Human Design System is a way for many to further their quest for self-knowledge and understand our psyche.

Angelina Fabian, a holistic analyst at Human Design System, utilizes that system to help create a human road map from genetics, biochemistry, and more to offer insights into strengths and challenges.

Fabian joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk more about the Human Design System and what it might do for you.

Learn more by visiting humandesignsystem.co.

