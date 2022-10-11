Watch Now
How you can take part in Ele's Place Courage, Comfort & Cocktails even though it's sold out

Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 11, 2022
Ele's Place West Michigan is hosting a fundraiser event on October 18 called Courage, Comfort & Cocktails. While the event itself is sold out, there is still a way for people to participate in this fundraiser without purchasing a ticket.

The silent auction portion of the fundraiser is open to all, to those in attendance at the event and who don't have tickets. To participate in the Courage, Comfort & Cocktails silent auction, raffle, or live auction, participants must register and receive a unique bid number.

Ele's Place is a healing center for grieving children, teens, young adults, and their families. They provide free counseling and peer-to-peer bereavement support groups to help hundreds learn to cope and begin to heal after the death of a parent, sibling, or someone close to them at no cost.

Ele's Place West Michigan is located at 2000 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their services by visiting elesplace.org or calling (616) 301-1605.

