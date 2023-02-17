Watch Now
How you can be part of the creation of Grand Rapids' Community Master Plan

Want to be part of the planning process for how Grand Rapids will grow and develop over the next 20 years? Attend a launch party for the Grand Rapids Community Master Plan to share hopes and dreams for the future of the city.

The new Community Master Plan (CMP) will define the vision of how the city will grow and develop over the next 20 years.

A CMP can address topical concepts related to land use such as equity, housing, environmental justice, and economic development. The last plan was created in 2002.

These meetings are to gather perspectives and input from residents to help create a vision for the future. These family-friendly events will provide dinner along with entertainment and interactive activities.

The meetings will take place on the following dates and locations:

  • Tuesday, February 21: 5-7 p.m. GRPS University
  • Wednesday, February 22: 5-7 p.m. Union High School
  • Thursday, February 23: 5-7 p.m. Alger Middle School

For more information, visit Bridgetoourfuture.com.

