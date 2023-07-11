How to help local pollinators in your own backyard

When you think of nature, you might not think of your backyard, but right outside your back door is where nature starts. One way to help nature is to make sure the yard supports those important pollinators.

Pollinators are more than just bees; butterflies, bats, and hummingbirds are vital to pollinating plants in the area.

Select flowering plants that thrive in your yard’s conditions, considering the following: climate zone, soil type, sun/shade ratio, and average rainfall. Plant a healthy balance of grasses, garden flowers, shrubs, and trees.

Kris Kiser, president and CEO, TurfMutt Foundation, shares a few suggestions for what you can do in your backyard to support pollinators:

Plant for many seasons

Select plants that will bloom at different times of the year, which will help create a bright and colorful garden and provide food and shelter to animals and insects year-round. Use the Ecoregional Pollinator Planting Guides to select plants that benefit pollinators in your microclimate. Planting nectar and pollen-rich flowers appropriate for your climate zone will help nourish pollinators.

Choose a variety of plants.

Plant a variety of flowers in different shapes, colors, and sizes to attract a variety of pollinators to your yard. Pollinators are better able to find flowers if you plant them in bunches rather than individually.

A few other points to consider when choosing plants: planting for your climate zone, soil type, sun/shade ratio, and average rainfall. Be sure to plant a healthy balance of grasses, garden flowers, shrubs, and trees.

Create a hydration station.

Place a shallow dish of water in your backyard or deck and add some rocks or marbles to the water dish to give pollinators a place to perch while they hydrate.

Set up bird feeders and nesting boxes.

Learn more about which plants will attract pollinators in your area by visiting turfmutt.com.