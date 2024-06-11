How to get a full-body workout at home without any exercise equipment

When it comes to fitness, every little bit counts. There's no need to dedicate hours a day to a workout routine to see results, there are basic, classic moves anyone can find time to do, no excuses.

Celebrity fitness trainer Christopher Clarke joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase four exercises people can easily do at home to get in a full body workout in less than 30 minutes.

