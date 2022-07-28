Watch Now
How to create a Blueberry Lime Mojito with Sticky Spoons Jam

How to make a Blueberry Mojito with jam
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 10:00:09-04

Summer is in full swing and what better way to kick back and relax than with an ice cold cocktail? But, but you never thought to put a scoop of jam into that beverage?

Aiye Akhigbe, founder of West Michigan’s Sticky Spoons Jam demonstrates cocktail and mocktail options to enjoy with a twist—using flavored jams!

With unique flavors like Summer Solstice, Lunar Eclipse, and Blueberry Lavender, Aiye made a unique cocktail all with Michigan ingredients.

Aiye is one of two West Michigan entrepreneurs who recently received a $10,000 business grant through the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation (of Olga’s Kitchen).

