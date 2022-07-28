How to create a Blueberry Lime Mojito with Sticky Spoons Jam

Summer is in full swing and what better way to kick back and relax than with an ice cold cocktail? But, but you never thought to put a scoop of jam into that beverage?

Aiye Akhigbe, founder of West Michigan’s Sticky Spoons Jam demonstrates cocktail and mocktail options to enjoy with a twist—using flavored jams!

With unique flavors like Summer Solstice, Lunar Eclipse, and Blueberry Lavender, Aiye made a unique cocktail all with Michigan ingredients.

Aiye is one of two West Michigan entrepreneurs who recently received a $10,000 business grant through the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation (of Olga’s Kitchen).