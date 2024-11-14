How to choose the right health plan for you with Priority Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It’s time to enroll in healthcare, and there are so many options and decisions to go through to choose the right plan. Priority Health wants to make those choices easier for individuals and families, and they’re doing that with a new product line that can help with early cancer detection.

Scott Norman, Vice President of Medicare at Priority Health, talks more about the new product line, as well as other enhancements Priority Health Medicare members can expect when their health plan starts in 2025.

The annual enrollment period for Medicare is now through December 7. To start enrollment, visit priorityhealth.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok