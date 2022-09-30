How stories from kids impacted by CURE International teach U.S. children empathy and gratitude

Gratitude and empathy can be hard to achieve as an adult, imagine how hard that concept is for children. American children often grow up with so much more health, wealth, and opportunity than children in other countries, especially across the continent of Africa.

CURE International wants to help American children learn the power of empathy and gratitude by sharing the impactful stories of the kids in Africa and the Philippines they provide treatment for.

CURE International operates eight no-cost child's hospitals across Africa and the Philippines, performing surgical procedures for many children who suffer from conditions such as clubfoot, cleft palate, and bowed legs. In America, babies are screened for many conditions in their infancy, and abnormalities are usually painlessly corrected. In Africa, however, conditions are often left to get worse as a child grows. This can cause significant developmental issues which can impact children not only physically, but emotionally and socially as well.

Thanks to the no-cost medical treatments CURE provides these children, they have a chance to live their life to their fullest potential. These stories of recovery and success are then shared at cure.org/curekids.

This kid-friendly activity is great for showing American children how fortunate they are to grow up in our country while also teaching them valuable lessons about empathy and generosity. They can also send a get-well note to current CURE patients. These notes are translated and delivered to individual patients who are recovering.

Learn more at CURE.org, where people can be introduced to patients, learn their stories, and see their specific needs. Donations of any amount are very appreciated.

This segment is sponsored by CURE International.