How parents can teach their kids to work and handle money this summer

Summer is traditionally a time when teenagers get their first jobs. Instead of waiting until their teen years, families can teach their young children the importance of responsibility, hard work, and commitment by providing them with their first job experience at home.

Kids tend to use summer break as a time to rewatch their favorite shows or play their favorite video games, but parents can turn the summer into a hands-on learning experience by “hiring” their kids to do tasks around the house. BusyKid shares ways parents can hire their kids during summer break and provide hands-on job and money experience at a young age.

“Hiring” kids can also help households save money during inflation as they won’t have to pay for a car wash or someone to come to mow the lawn.

Not only are parents providing kids with their first job experience, but they can also provide kids with financial experience with savings, spending, and budgeting the money they earn. Parents can suggest kids set a goal for the end of summer, such as saving enough for new clothes or sports gear for the new school year or helping contribute to an end-of-summer family vacation.

Another way parents can provide hands-on job and money experience to kids this summer is by helping them to start their own businesses. This can be selling handmade jewelry or paintings, whatever the child’s hobby is, or it can be a lawn mowing business or lemonade stand on the weekends.

